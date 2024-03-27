One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 4:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Ryan Lane in Callaway, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck into a utility pole and a sedan off the roadway and resting on a pile of mulch.

The operator of the sedan was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Two other patients denied transport.

Witnesses reported the sedan crossed the center line and nearly struck the truck head on. The pickup truck operator swerved to miss the head-on style collision and struck a utility pole. The sedan left the roadway, struck an embankment which sent the vehicle airborne and into a pile of mulch and concrete barrier where it came to a rest.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision. SMECO responded to evaluate the damage to the utility pole.

