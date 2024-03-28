UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf That Killed 22-Year-Old Accokeek Man

UPDATE – Charles County Sheriff’s Office Press Release – 3/28/2024: On March 27 at 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Duncannon Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed a passenger car was traveling southbound on St. Charles Parkway when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. The driver and rear-seat passenger were able to get out of the vehicle; however, the front-seat passenger was deceased on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as Jajuan Cobb, age 22, of Accokeek.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call PFC Walker at Traffic Operations at 301-609-3251.

The investigation is ongoing.

3/27/2024: On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 11:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and Duncannon Road in Waldorf, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

As firefighters responded to the scene, multiple callers reported the vehicle was on fire with one victim trapped inside.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene and began extinguishing the fire while attempting to perform rapid extrication.

Incident command reported three total patients, with two being out of the vehicle and conscious/alert.

The fire was extinguished in under 5 minutes. Firefighters found the third patient inside the vehicle and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, however, all were down due to weather. The additional two patients were transported to area treatment facilities.

Updates will be provided when they become available.