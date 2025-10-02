UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to 4 Years After Killing 22-Year-Old While Impaired, Doing Double The Speed Limit

UPDATE 10/02/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 26, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs sentenced Nijale Zaki Mikal-Brown, 22, of Waldorf, to 4 years in prison for the Gross Negligent Manslaughter of Ja’Juan Malik Cobb.

Upon release, Mikal-Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 6 additional years in prison.

Mikal-Brown pleaded guilty to the charge on May 12, 2025.

On March 27, 2024, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Duncannon Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle on fire.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 2023 silver Toyota Camry stopped in the southbound lanes, heavily burned with extensive damage to the front and driver’s side. A victim, later identified as Ja’Juan Malik Cobb, was located in the back of the vehicle deceased and lying on his side.

An investigation revealed that Mikal-Brown, who was driving the vehicle, had been traveling south on St. Charles Parkway more than 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on wet roads at nighttime. Cobb was seated in the front passenger seat, while another male passenger was in the left rear passenger seat. Mikal-Brown lost control of the Camry, struck a curb, then collided with a tree at approximately 75 mph, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

There is no evidence that Mikal-Brown applied brakes. Both Mikal-Brown and the other male passenger were able to escape the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

Unfortunately, Cobb was not able to exit the vehicle and died as a result of the collision. Mikal-Brown and the other male passenger were treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

A blood kit administered on Mikal-Brown revealed that he had a .10 blood alcohol level.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Edmands told the judge that Mikal-Brown’s actions were “outrageous behavior.” She continued, “He has to be held responsible, or we won’t be able to effect change. Not only did he put himself [and the other occupants] in danger, but anybody else that was on the roadways. He absolutely has to be held accountable.”

Before sentencing Mikal-Brown to 4 years in prison, the Honorable Judge Makeba Gibbs told Mikal-Brown that it was “very troubling how fast you were going. – The sheer recklessness of it is very baffling.”



