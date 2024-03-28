UPDATE: Two Injured After Ambulance is Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, at approximately 11:01 a.m., Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance 796 advised they were involved in a head-on collision and needed fire and rescue.

Police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to Point Lookout Road in Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, for a motor vehicle collision involving an ambulance.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown and travelling Southbound on Point Lookout Road with lights and sirens activated when the collision occurred.

The patient that was in the back of the ambulance was transported with unknown injuries. Two additional patients were transported with injuries

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

