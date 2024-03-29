Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Prince George’s County Involving Off-Duty MPD Lieutenant

March 28th, 2024: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County.

Around 5 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 301 (Crain Highway) at Village Drive for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Forestville Barrack troopers responded to the area of U.S. Route 301 and Trade Zone Avenue for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant, identified as Daren Jones, was in the area of Route 301 and Trade Zone Avenue, in his marked patrol car, when he located a pedestrian, identified as Ian Tilton, 28, of Annapolis, Maryland in the roadway. Jones called for assistance, at which point a Prince George’s County Police Department officer arrived on scene.



Tilton then produced a knife and lunged at the Prince George’s County Police officer. The Prince George’s County Police officer then attempted to deploy his stun gun, which was ineffective, at which point, Jones fired his agency-issued firearm and struck the suspect.

A Trooper from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command arrived on the scene and immediately began assisting Prince George’s County emergency medical services personnel with rendering aid to Tilton. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Hospital in Largo, Maryland, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe these two incidents are connected. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to assist.

All northbound lanes on U.S. Route 301 between Queen Anne Road and Trade Zone Avenue were closed for the investigation. This case is active and ongoing.