Virginia Woman Killed After Collision in Prince George’s County, Police Investigating

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred in the unincorporated section of Laurel on Sunday. The deceased passenger in one of the involved vehicles is 45-year-old Parbati Sharma of Herndon, Virginia.

On March 24, 2024, at approximately 6:00 pm, officers responded to a collision involving a Toyota SUV and a Jeep SUV in the area of Laurel Bowie Road and Mallard Drive. The driver and four passengers inside of the Toyota SUV, to include Sharma, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Sharma was pronounced deceased at a hospital a short time later. The other occupants in her vehicle suffered injuries preliminarily not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep SUV suffered injuries considered minor.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two SUVs collided in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0017335.