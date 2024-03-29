Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Culinary Event Raises $100K for Care in Calvert County

The Calvert County community came together to enjoy fine cuisine, local wines and spirited dancing, helping to raise more than $100,000 for Hospice of the Chesapeake at the 11th annual Culinary Event held March 22 at The Hall at Huntingtown.

All proceeds will be used to grow and strengthen programs in Calvert County and provide direct support to local patients and families living with illness and loss.

As guests enjoyed dinner, Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Director of Community Health Faith Fitzgerald talked about a major initiative that benefited from last year’s event.



The Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, formerly the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, was reopened in November with a new purpose of focusing on hope and healing of the Calvert County community through a variety of experiential teaching, learning and partnership opportunities. “Hope and healing are a critical part of our care continuum,” Fitzgerald said. “The Burnett Center’s vision is serving community members who are at different points in living with their diseases.”

Funds from this year’s event will continue to benefit programs at the Burnett Center as well as hospice and supportive care for residents of Calvert County. “By joining us tonight, you are supporting those who are making change happen, those who are seeking new and innovative approaches, and those who are expanding on that original vision,” President and CEO Becky Miller said.

The organization is grateful for the generous support of its many sponsors, including Presenting sponsor Floor Systems; Vintners Blend sponsors Kelly Generator & Equipment, Inc.; and Maertens Fine Jewelers; Malbec Sponsors Lee Funeral Homes; Peggy McKelly; and Michael & Karen Sharpe; and Rosé sponsor Gail Siegel, O’Brien Realty.

The nonprofit also would like to thank its event partners, The Hall at Huntingtown, Maryland Country Caterers, Event Pro, and NightLife.

