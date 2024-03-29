St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – March 26, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The CSMC then presented a proclamation celebrating National Public Health Week.

For their main agenda items, the Commissioners authorized Public Hearings on:

April 23, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. – The Program Open Space Conversion application for the Great Mills Pool/St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy properties for YMCA development.

April 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. – The FY2025 Recommended Budget, including: Proposed increase to local income tax percentage to 3.2%. Proposed increases to St. Mary’s County Government fees and charges. Proposed increases to the Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Ridge Volunteer Fire Department tax rates to 0.056%. Scheduling of nonrecurring costs to the Maryland State Department of Education.



Residents are encouraged to visit our Budget Engage Page at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget. From here, you can watch videos of Budget Work Sessions, access budget documents, and even leave your feedback on local priorities – all in one place!

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the resolution providing full faith and credit of the CSMC in authorizing the Metropolitan Commission to issue infrastructure bonds.

Approved the resolution required for the FY2025 STS Grant Application.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will not meet on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. On April 9, 2024, the CSMC will have a Joint Meeting with the Commanding Officer of NAS Patuxent River at 9 a.m. at the Frank Knox Center in Lexington Park. The CSMC will adjourn and reconvene at 11 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room, on April 9th, for the remainder of their business meeting (1st floor, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown). CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via SMCG’s YouTube Channel. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov for more information.