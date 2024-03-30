All Three Shoppers Grocery Stores in St. Mary’s County to Close

In a letter from VP General Manager, Jeff Bleichner employees of Shoppers Grocery Store were told three stores in St. Mary’s County would be closing their doors for good.

The letter went on to say, the locations are expected to close to the public approximately April 27, 2024, and the last day for employees will be on May 10, 2024, and that the company regularly review their operations to ensure they are generating sales and profits appropriate for each of their Shoppers store locations. As result of this recent review, they have made the difficult decision to close three locations due to ongoing financial and profitability challenges. They understand the impact this decision may have on their teams and are committed to supporting their employees through this transition.

The following stores are impacted:

California located at 22599 MacArthur Blvd, California, MD 20619

Charlotte Hall located at 37670 Mohawk Drive, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Leonardtown located at 40845 Merchants Lane, Leonardtown, MD 20650

While these decisions are never easy, they appreciate the hard work of their Team Members who have been committed to serving our customers and the local communities. The dedication shown by everyone is commendable and very much appreciated.

