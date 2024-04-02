UPDATE: Easter Sunday House Fire in Calvert County Deemed Accidental

UPDATE 4/1/2024: On Sunday, March 31, 2024, at approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to 1110 Claggett Road in Sunderland, Calvert County, for the reported basement fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the basement of the one story single family residence.

The owner/occupants were identified as James Mackall with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $125,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

Investigation revealed the fire was discovered by the homeowner which originated in the basement of the dwelling and spread to the remainder of the residence.

The cause was deemed accidental and determined to be caused by a space heater placed too close to combustibles.

One occupant sustained a minor burn injury but refused medical service. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross



All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

