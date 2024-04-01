One in Custody After Serious Crash Injures 13 Victims, Including 8 Children in Charles County

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, at approximately 11:02 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road and Siesta Fields Place in Hughesville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported a two vehicle collision with one vehicle containing at least 10 occupants with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle rear-end style collision involving a 2007 Honda Accord sedan and a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country, the van being occupied by 13 people with one trapped inside.

A mass casualty incident was requested along with additional medic units and ambulances. This brought personnel from Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County to the scene.

Incident command advised the van was occupied by 5 adults and 8 children which included (approximate ages given by First Responders) a 2 week old, 2-month old, two 1-year-olds, 3-year-old, 4-year-old, and two 12 year-olds.

A Maryland State Police Helicopter was requested and landed nearby. In total, all van occupants were transported.

Adult patients transported.

22-year-old female flown to an area trauma center. 20-year-old male transported to an area trauma center by ambulance. 20-year-old female transported to an area trauma center by ambulance. 42-year-old female transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center. Unknown aged patient transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Emergency medical personnel transported 7 of the 8 children to area childrens centers. One 12-year-old was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center with injuries desribed as minor/non-life-threatening.

The 54-year-old operator of the at fault vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene. Officers administered field sobriety testing and placed him into custody on the scene.

The suspects only previous traffic citation in the same vehicle were issued in Calvert County 2021, for travelling 100mph in 55mph zone and displaying a expired registration plate. According to court documents, the suspect has felony cases and multiple convictions for violent crimes dating back to 1988 in St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s County.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.