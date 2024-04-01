Three Washington D.C. Suspects Charged in Connection With Armed Robbery Prior to Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in District Heights on Thursday which preceded a non-fatal officer-involved shooting. The suspects are 24-year-old Edward Leroy Brown and 26-year-old Kanard Bishop. Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for the third suspect who fled the scene. He is in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. He is 18-year-old Kahlill Boyd. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.

On March 28, 2024, at approximately 3:05 pm, detectives with the Carjacking Interdiction Unit and the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team were conducting surveillance on a carjacked car in the 5700 block of Silver Hill Road.

The car had been carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday on Brooks Drive in District Heights. The suspects parked the car in front of a store on Silver Hill Road. Two suspects wearing masks exited the car and entered the store.

Detectives followed them into the business and observed them armed with weapons behind the counter committing a robbery. The officers announced themselves as police officers and gave verbal commands to drop their weapons. The suspects ran out of a back door and around the building into the parking lot.

Officers on the perimeter observed the suspects running with firearms displayed. Brown ran toward one detective who discharged his duty weapon striking Brown in the lower body. Officers immediately provided Brown emergency medical care and he was transported to a hospital. He has since been released. Bishop was arrested without incident. Both of their guns were recovered in the parking lot.

Boyd fled the scene in the carjacked car after striking an unmarked police vehicle. With the assistance of the Aviation Section and the Metropolitan Police Department, he was taken into custody in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE, Washington, DC.

Brown and Bishop are each charged with armed robbery, assault, and firearms charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Boyd charging him with armed robbery, assault and firearms offenses.

Additional charges are anticipated against the suspects as the investigation into the incident and the initial carjacking continue.

The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officer who discharged his duty weapon. As is standard procedure, he is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That officer joined the agency in 2010 and is assigned to the Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on this case or these suspects who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0018137.

