Calvert County Farmers Markets Return with Local Food, Products

Buying local is easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses and watermen. Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs) and a bounty of other offerings.

The Calvert County Farmers Market Association is seeking vendors for its Prince Frederick, Dunkirk and Lusby markets.

These are “producers only” markets; all vegetables, fruits, herbs, tree nuts, meats, flowers, plants and other products sold at the markets must be grown or produced by a local farmer or vendor. Applications can be submitted throughout the farmers market season.

For those interested in being a vendor at the markets, please visit www.CalvertAg.com/FarmersMarketVendor. For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and other updates, visit www.CalvertAg.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or [email protected].

Markets will be held on the following schedule:

Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center back parking lot

(130 Hospital Road) 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 30 to Nov. 26, 2024

(10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 3:30-6:30 p.m., May 9 to Sept. 5, 2024

(11861 HG Trueman Road) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 11 to Sept. 21, 2024

(9010 Chesapeake Ave.) 8-11:30 a.m., April 13 to Oct. 26, 2024

Town of North Beach municipal market