Calvert High Student is One of The 24: Maryland’s Emerging Scholars

The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) proudly announces Kelley Haina from Calvert High School as one of The 24: Maryland’s Emerging Scholars award winners.

This prestigious award recognizes 24 high school students from across Maryland, each representing their school district, for their outstanding achievements in compassion initiatives, leadership, and academic success.

The awardees were selected from a competitive pool of candidates based on their remarkable contributions to their communities, exemplary leadership within their schools, and exceptional academic performance. Additionally, extra points were awarded to students who have participated in MBRT programs and expressed intentions of pursuing a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“We are thrilled to honor these remarkable young individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to making a positive impact in their communities,” said Sharon Markley Schreiber, Executive Director of the MBRT. “Their commitment to service, leadership, and academic excellence serves as an inspiration to us all.”

The recipients were recognized at an award reception in Annapolis on March 13, 2024, following MBRT’s signature Youth Congress Day event. The annual event brought together students, educators, government, and business leaders to celebrate the achievements of Maryland’s youth and to discuss the future of education and workforce development in the state.



About Maryland Business Roundtable for Education

The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) is a nonprofit coalition of leading employers that have made a long-term commitment to support education reform and improve student achievement in Maryland. MBRT is the catalyst for business, government, and education to drive high student achievement that ensures a competitive future workforce for a world-class economy. For more information, please visit mbrt.org.