4th Annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival in Partnership with St. Mary’s County Wineries on Saturday, April 13, 2024

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Clement’s Island Museum will host all three St. Mary’s County wineries, as well as local crafters and artisans for the 4th annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.

For the fourth year, community members and visitors are invited to enjoy this full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum.

Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, Corteau Vineyards, and Xella Winery & Vineyard. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, including Farm. Fork. Soul and the Salted Scoop; and live music featuring Joe Parsons; or browse locally crafted items and art; take part in family and kids’ activities; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Visitors are encouraged to learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or to take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park to explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.



“We have had an amazing response from the public regarding this event over the last few years, so we decided to make it an annual experience,” said Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Hosting our First Landing Wine Trail wineries, as well as local artisans, at the location of the original ‘First Landing’ in 1634, just makes sense!”

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for wine, food, museum admission, water taxi rides, and vendor purchases. Don’t miss your chance to purchase special edition First Landing Wine Trail wine glasses from the museum store as a souvenir!

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Please call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information about this event.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.