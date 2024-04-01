UPDATE: Subject Has Been Located

UPDATE @ 4:47 P.M., Subject has been located and is being evaluated by EMS. Thank you for your assistance/shares.

Police, fire and rescue personnel are currently searching for a critically missing Elsie Lee Elliott, a 76-year-old female last seen today’s date around 2:15 p.m., wearing a teal puffy jacket, jeans. She has silver hair is approximately 5ft3″ and 116 pounds.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Seventh District, Second District, and Hollywood are responding to the scene to asssit.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

