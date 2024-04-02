Charles County Sheriff’s Office Regrets to Announce Passing of Norma L. Cox

In Loving Memory of Norma L. Cox, ID# 11206, Office of the Sheriff. It is with heavy hearts, we share the passing of Norma Cox, a cherished member of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office family. Norma dedicated 30 years of her life (April 1994 – March 2024) to serving the CCSO and our community with professionalism and dedication.

Norma started her journey with the CCSO as a Secretary and rose to the esteemed position of Executive Administrative Coordinator in January 2007, a role she held until her passing.

Her commitment to her work and the people of Charles County was truly remarkable.



Beyond her service to the Sheriff’s Office, Norma was a woman of many passions. She found joy in the pages of books, likely reading over a thousand in her lifetime. She also loved camping at Myrtle Beach, cheering at the Budd’s Creek racetrack, and rooting for the Baltimore Orioles, especially her favorite all-time player, Brooks Robinson!

In more recent years, Norma took to riding bicycles and taking walks with her beloved husband, who sadly passed away a few weeks ago. Their bond was unbreakable, and she carried his memory with her every step of the way.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry beautifully summarized Norma’s career, saying, “Norma was dedicated to serving at the highest level. She was an invaluable part of our Charles County Sheriff’s Office team and her loss deeply affects us all. Norma will always have a special place in our hearts and she will be deeply missed.”

Please join us in keeping Norma’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Her kindness, dedication, and warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her