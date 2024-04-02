UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 42-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

UPDATE 4/2/2024: On Monday, April 1st, 2024, at approximately 11:03 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 228 (Berry Road) at Sharpersville Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and TFC. M. Posch of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates a Chevrolet Malibu operated by Melody Williams Robinson, 42, of Waldorf, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 228 in the westbound lanes of Maryland Route 228 in the area of the Sharpersville Road. At the same time, a Ford F-150 operated by David Ross, 47, of Swan Point, was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 228. The Chevrolet collided head-on with the Ford in lane number 2 of westbound Maryland Route 228.

CPR was performed on Ms. Robinson; however, she was ultimately pronounced deceased on the scene. Mr. Ross was transported to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center and is currently listed in serious condition.

Alcohol impairment and driver error appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-010374).

4/1/2024: On Monday, April 1, 2024, at approximately 11:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Berry Road and Sharpersville Road in Waldorf, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision with occupant trapped and unresponsive.

Firefighters began extricating the patient and removed them from the vehicle in under 20 minutes and began performing CPR and life-saving measures.

Medical personnel pronounced the patient deceased on the scene a short time later.

The second patient, a 47-year-old male, was transported to an area treatment facility with unknown injuries. He was reported as conscious, alert and talking/walking.

Roadway will be closed for multiple hours for traffic reconstruction. Expect delays.

Updates will be provided when they become available.