Three Injured After Red Light Runner Causes Four Vehicle Crash at NAS Gate 2 Intersection in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 4:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Great Mills Road and Three Notch Road intersection in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 4-vehicle collision.

Muliple citizens and witnesses told police the white Hyundai sedan ran a steady red traffic signal resulting in the 4 vehicle collision.

Two occupants of the at fault vehicle and one occupant of the Chevrolet pickup truck were transported to an area hospital.

All other occupants of the other two vehicles denied any injuries and only suffered minor damage.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officer responded and handled the crash investigation.