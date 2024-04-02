Traffic Stop Results in Arrest for Drugs and Concealed Dangerous Weapon

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during proactive traffic patrol in Lexington Park, Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly witnessed a Ford Escape fail to stop before entering a crosswalk at the intersection of Midway Drive and Great Mills Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle driver initially provided a false name but was later identified as Lakesha Denise Savoy, 37, of Lexington Park. DFC Wimberly observed suspected drug paraphernalia, and a K9 scan of the vehicle revealed amounts of fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, U.S. currency, and multiple cell phones. Savoy also wanted on an open Warrant, was arrested on charges of CDS: possession – not marijuana and CDS: possession with intent to distribute.

The vehicle’s passenger, identified as Turez Lydell Creek, 35, of No Fixed Address, was carrying a machete and was arrested on a Concealed Dangerous Weapon charge.

Following their arrests, Savoy and Creek were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. During the intake process at the detention center, additional narcotics were found on Savoy’s person, and additional charges for possession of contraband in a place of confinement were made.

