Waldorf Man Indicted for Stalking, Sex Offense, and Other Related Charges

In mid-February, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into the report of stalking after responding to a call in which a male drove up to two 15-year-old girls near St. Ignatius Drive, asked if they wanted to smoke, and told them to get in his car. The girls refused and ran away, but the man approached the girls again. He fled after they took a picture of his license plate. Patrol officers responded and located the man in his vehicle near Bannister Circle and Kitchen Court. At that time, based on the facts and after consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, there were no criminal charges; however, detectives continued investigating and subsequently linked the man to similar incidents and a sex offense involving an adult woman.

On March 22, the facts of the case were presented to a Charles County Grand Jury which indicted Anthony Lamont Hagens, age 42, of Waldorf, with stalking, fourth-degree sex offense, and other related charges. An arrest warrant was issued.

On March 26, the CCSO Neighborhood Enforcement Team assisted in locating Hagens and apprehended him in the Wakefield neighborhood. A search warrant was served at Hagen’s residence. On March 27, a judge ordered Hagens to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detectives are asking anyone who has been approached by Hagens to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494.

