Elizabeth Mason “Betty” Holley, 80, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 27, 2024 at her home with loving family at her side.

She was born on February 12, 1944 to the late William Gray Holley and Mary Katherine Herbert Holley.

Betty was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She grew up on a horse farm and enjoyed showing horses, fox hunting with her father, and riding. After graduating high school she was employed as a waitress for over 30 years at the Roost, five years at Home Call where she worked as an in-home Health Aide; and ten years an assistant administrator for the St. Mary’s Historical Society.

Her hobbies included crafting, croqueting, ceramics, and embroidery. She was a certified judge for St. Mary’s and Charles County fairs. She was also a judge for the Maryland State Fair. She judged knitting, crafts, and ceramics.

She was a member of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Auxiliary and the Maryland State Volunteer Firemen’s Association. She was also a past member of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society.

Betty is survived by her two sisters, Mary Edna Warfield of Lexington Park, MD and Helen Katherine Dement of Lexington Park, MD; her niece and nephews: Daniel Dement (Shannon), Michael Neal Dement (Pam), and Diane Trossbach (Warren); and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, William Herbert Holley and sister, Cecelia Ann Holley.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with Fireman’s prayers recited at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 361, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

