Charles Russell Hyde, 62, of Loveville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 14, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Charles was born on April 1, 1961, to the late Joseph H. Hyde and Mary Pauline (Wilkerson) Hyde in Prince Frederick, MD.

After graduation, Charles worked as a self-employed truck driver for over 40 years. Charles was passionate about the truck driving business and loved what he did for a living. In 1979, Charles met Elizabeth on a blind date. Charles and Elizabeth went on to have four children, Christopher Hyde (Leslie) of Pennsylvania, Charles Robert Hyde (Jeannie) of Maryland, Sean P. Hyde of Pennsylvania, and Kevin N. Hyde of Maryland. Charles retired in 2022 after 40-plus years in the field. While retired, Rusty had time to pursue his love of watching NASCAR and spending time with his family.

Charles was predeceased by Joseph H. Hyde Sr., Mary P. Hyde, Joseph H. Hyde Jr., Debra L. Gray, and Paul A. Hyde. Charles is survived by Elizabeth Hyde, Christopher Hyde, Charles Robert Hyde, Sean Hyde, Kevin Hyde, and grandchildren Jaxson Noah Hyde, Madeleine Day Hyde, Charlotte Rose Hyde, Khloe E. Hill, and Sadie G. Hyde.

Services will be held on April 27, 2024, with more details to come.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family by Christopher Hyde at [email protected] or reach out at 240-460-5277.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.