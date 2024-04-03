Winifred Kathleen Beerman, 72, of Scotland, Maryland, passed away March 25, 2024 in Leonardtown, Maryland.

She was born on July 16, 1951 in Scotland, Maryland to Nelson Edward Dean and Catherine Patricia Dean (nee: Ridgell).

Winnie was known for her infectious laugh, her wicked sense of humor, and most of all, her boundless generosity. She came to be known for her service to others, first as a caregiver for her mother, then by caring for others. She may have started off as a friend, however she soon became family. Winnie was also well known for her love of dogs. Her two great loves were Peaches and Freddie, but she spent over a decade caring for senior and disabled dogs, showing them love and compassion in their sunset years. Not many knew that Winnie also spent years creating fabric hearts that were used by new mothers with infants in the NICU units at various hospitals, as a way to comfort those babes with their mother’s scent while incubated. She also collected and mailed medicine containers to third world hospitals to use in their facilities, as they face a great deficit. If Winnie saw a need, she tried to remedy it in any way she could. To know her, was to enjoy and love her.

Winnie is survived by her siblings, Brenda Justice of Hudson, NC, Mary Lou Simpkins of Ridge, MD, James “Sonny” Dean (Gail) of Scotland, MD, Shirley Epperson of St. Inigoes, MD, Hazel Neil (Larry) of Chiefland, FL, Leonard Dean (Linda) of Scotland, MD, Arthur Dean (Cyndi) of Murfreesboro, TN, Crystal Cabellon (Alberto) of Renton, WA, Carol Kelley (Craig) of Ridge, MD, and George Dean (Steve) of Harper’s Ferry, WV; her sister-in-law, Mona Dean of Hollywood, MD; and an extended list of nieces and nephews whom she treated like her own children.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Nickless and brother Edward Dean.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 1-5pm at the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Winnie’s name be made to either St. Mary’s Animal Adoption & Resource Center in Lexington Park, MD, or to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad.

