Patoy “Toy” Adriano Lombre, Sr., 82, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on March 26, 2024, at his home in Mechanicsville, MD.

He was born on June 13, 1941, in Washington, D.C. to the late Tito Lombre and Edna E. Whiting Lombre.

Toy was employed as a Produce Clerk for over 44 dedicated years with Giant Food, Inc. until his retirement. After retirement, he worked in food catering, assisting Thompson’s Seafood, as a talented cook. He was a delicious cook, with some of his specialties being fried corn and liver and onions. He enjoyed playing cards, particularly Spades and Texas Hold’em. He also enjoyed watching television shows such as Family Feud and Judge Judy.

In addition to his beloved wife, Marcia, he is also survived by his children: Terenciano, Coloy, Soronya, Torayra, Shelita, Susan, Taylor, Da’Naya, Brooklynn, and Da’Kori; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his children, Patoy Adriano Lombre, Jr. and Pepe Lombre; his sister, and three brothers.

The family will receive friends on April 3, 2024 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m, with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

