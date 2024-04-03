John E Carson

J ohn E Carson of Lexington Park went home to his Savior on Friday, March 22, 2024. John was born & raised in Conway SC, graduated from Conway High School and joined the United States Navy shortly after. He remained a dedicated submariner for 26 years and still was an employee of the Federal Government upon his death. During his time in the Navy, he traveled to many ports and countries, with Scotland being his favorite.

John was a dedicated and proud American, Submariner, Husband, Father, Papaw, Great Papaw and friend. An avid golfer and strong supporter of the Players PGA tour, which he volunteered for many years with pride. He never missed a chance to see his “babies” or toast a friend and always support his fellow servicemen any way who could.

He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Homer, Dorothy and Adele Carson. Daughters Margaret “Buffy”, her husband Doug, Michelle Sweat, nephew Smokey Bell and many dear friends and shipmates gone before.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rita Carson, Daughter Helen Carson-Bowman, Grandchildren: Chelsey(Joe) Phillips, Alison(Cody) Phillips, Daniel Bowman Jr, James(Samantha) Dehart, Michaela(Ronald) Brown. Great Grandchildren: Juliette Phillips, Maverick Phillips, Carson Phillips, Charlotte (Charlee Jo) Phillips, Ellianna Dehart, Ronin Dehart and Alia Brown. A sister, Frances Hux and niece, Tobina (Jeff) Dekleva.

The family will be having a private viewing at 2pm on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, followed by visitation for friends from 3pm to 5pm with a funeral service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 4pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Family will welcome friends afterwards at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge #2092.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.