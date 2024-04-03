Vera G. Henrichs, 88 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Vera was born in Welch, WV to the late Amos and Beulah (Browning) Green. Her mother died when Vera was an infant, and she shared a special relationship with her maternal grandmother Mattie (Baker) who cared for her as a young girl. After the age of 3, she was raised by Amos and Norma (Cook) Green in a loving home in southwest West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Henrichs, her beloved daughter Lynne Chick, and her cherished daughter-in-law Marsha Henrichs.

She is survived by her sons Stephen (Diana) Henrichs and Jonathan Henrichs, son-in-law Joseph Chick, granddaughters Kathryn Chick and Melanie (Michael) Tucker, and great-grandchildren Leland and Scarlett Tucker.

Vera graduated from Welch High School before attending Concord College (University). She married Charles Henrichs in May 1959 and moved to the Washington, DC area, where she worked for the federal government and raised three children. She lived in PG County, calling both Suitland and Upper Marlboro, MD, home for over 40 years. She retired from the Air Force Systems Command at Joint Andrews-Airforce Base in 1992 and spent her retirement enjoying life with family and friends. She traveled across the country with her late friend Freda, took road trips to cheer on her granddaughters’ sports teams, enjoyed family vacations, and visited West Virginia every chance she could.

Vera was active in the Eastern Star (Marlboro Chapter No. 61, OES), when she lived in Prince George’s County, MD. When she moved to Mechanicsville, MD in the early 2000s, she created a community of friends at Hughesville Baptist Church, the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall, and the 5th District Homemakers. She was a founding member of the Scarlett Ladies and cherished luncheons and game days with her friends.

She spent her final months with her loving son Steve and his wife Diana in North Carolina and in the care of the wonderful medical team at Heartland Hospice in NC.

Family and friends will be received for Vera’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, April 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with a celebration of life beginning at 12:30 p.m. A private interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vera’s memory can be made to AMVETS. To donate, please write a check with “In Memory of Vera Henrichs” included to AMVETS National Headquarters, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.