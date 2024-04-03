Robert R Hoyt, beloved father, cherished son, and esteemed U.S Air Force Veteran, unexpectedly passed away on March 25, 2024, at the age of 57. He left behind a legacy of love, service, and dedication. He is survived by his adoring children Lorin Abbie Hoyt (the apple of his eye), and his son, Brandon Robert Woodard Hoyt (of whom he was immensely proud), both of Murfreesboro, TN. Rob’s very favorite daughter-in-law, Jordan Hoyt also mourns his passing, along with his former wife of 29 years and good friend, Lori Anderson-Woodard of Murfreesboro, TN.

Born to Priscilla (Lee) Loomis and the late Roger E Hoyt on December 4, 1966, Rob was raised in Granville, NY, alongside his sisters April L Fiacco (Scott), Stacy M Fredette (Jeff), and brother David W. Hoyt (Michele). He was predeceased by his father, as well as his father-in-law, Harold W. Woodard, Sr., and his favored mother-in-law, Invasia Dee Woodard Bergeron. Left to cherish his memory are his “favorite” nieces and nephews, whom he held dear to his heart.

Rob was a proud member of the graduating class of Granville Central High School, NY, Class of 1985. Eager to serve his country, he enlisted in the Army National Guard of NY in 1984 before joining The United States Air Force in 1987. Throughout his 15-year military career, Rob served with distinction, including deployments during Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom in the Persian Gulf War. He received numerous awards for his service and dedication to duty.

Following his medical retirement from the military in April of 1999, Rob pursued civilian employment, beginning with GTE/Ingenuity before dedicating 20 years of service to BAE Systems, Inc. as a DOD Project Manager II – Technical. His commitment to serving his country continued unwaveringly in his civilian role. Rob earned his Associate Degree from the Community College of the Air Force and his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Maryland.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Rob was an avid Amateur Radio Operator (HAM) with the call sign N2OMC. He was actively involved in both the Charles County and St. Mary’s County, MD Amateur Radio Clubs, serving as past President of both. Rob generously devoted his time to volunteering with Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES), the Boy Scouts Jamboree on the Air, and local STEM/STEAM programs, including the 4H Robotics Group. He delighted in assisting youngsters in contacting the International Space Station, leaving a lasting impact on those he mentored. In his spare time not spent with the HAM Radio community, he was an avid Civil War buff and hiker.

Rob’s life was characterized by his unwavering dedication to his family, his country, and his community. His kindness, generosity, and passion for service touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Though he may be gone, his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

His family will receive visitors on Monday, April 1st, 2024 from 5-7pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650. He will be buried with full military honors at a later date, location pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be mailed to directly benefit his children. Checks can be made out to Lorin AND Brandon Hoyt and mailed to the following address: Pinnacle Financial Partners, 1745 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 att: Melissa James.

Rob’s memory will be cherished, and his legacy celebrated by all who knew him. May he rest in peace, knowing the profound impact he made on the lives of others.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.