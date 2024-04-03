Frank Edward Dorsey 74; was born in Bristol, Maryland on July 3, 1949 to the late Ernest and Lillian Dorsey.

He graduated in 1967 from Great Mills High School. Frank then served in the United States Army as a PVT E1 where he performed as an aircraft powertrain repairman. He quickly became a SP5 E5 receiving a service star along with several service, campaign and commendation medals; including Meritorious Achievement in the Republic of Vietnam before an honorable discharge. He worked the rest of his career in highway construction operating and repairing any and all heavy equipment.

Frank had an easy nature with the presence of a bear. His jolly, playful demeanor made him the favorite of children. His love of animals and nature compelled him to be an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman. Repairing cars and playing billiards were also favorite pass times.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Lillian Dorsey; brother Nelson Dorsey; sister Sharon Greenwell.

He leaves to mourn his son Frank; and grandchildren Desiree, Sophia, Trinity, Isaac and Taylor. His siblings Ernest (Cordelia), Leroy (Joan), Lilly Cobbs (Crawford), Joseph (Diane), Vincent (Sandra), Lowenda Hudson and Earl (Shavonne). His sisters-in-law Annie and Beatrice, brother-in-law Ricardo Greenwell. Also mourning are Audrey Dorsey; his aunts Martha Gross, Blondell Gross and Joyce Gross; his multi-generational family members which include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and especially all of his friends.

Frank’s family would like to thank Autumn Lake Waugh Chapel in Gambrills, Maryland for the excellent comfort provided our loved one for the last fifteen years. Additionally, Chesapeake Palliative Medicine/Hospice of Chesapeake in Pasadena, Maryland for the extra care during his final months. Extending special recognition of Gary Wood his nursing home roommate who watched over him.

Frank is resting peacefully at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A.; 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland. Services are scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2024; visitation 11:00 a.m. service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens; 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills Maryland.

Our entire family thanks you for your support and endless love throughout this trying time; you are a great comfort!

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.