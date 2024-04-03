Deborah Sue Ursiny, 59, passed away March 25th, 2024 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was born on August 16th, 1964 in Washington D.C to Carl and Nancy Kesselring. She was raised with her siblings Diana and Douglas in Riverdale, Maryland where she attended and graduated high school. As the years went on, she built a life in Calvert County and sculpted a family of her own. She raised three children, Erin, Jessica, and Garrett. She left a lasting impact on many locals over the years and had many fond memories of gatherings with family and friends.

Karaoke became her musical outlet once raising her kids became less hands on. Over the years, she could be found all throughout Calvert County anywhere “karaoke night” was advertised. She was passionate about supporting her community. She was present for many IEP/ 504 plan meetings, providing many local families with the support and tools to help their children succeed. It was important to her to make others feel loved. She had ample passion for her family and never missed an opportunity to express how proud she was of her children. Raising her children brought her joy and happiness like no other. She was kind, funny, empathetic, understanding, smart, giving, and she loved fiercely.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday April 4, 2024 from 10-11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, located at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.