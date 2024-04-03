Albert Steven Richardson, Sr., 77, of North Beach passed away March 27, 2024. He was born August 24, 1946, in Washington, DC to Albert Grimley and Cecilia Agnes Feaster. Albert grew up between North Beach and Chesapeake Beach. He started his professional career working at IGA Grocery in North Beach before going to work for Prince George’s County Government where we later became a successful building engineer, retiring in 2017. Albert enjoyed collecting coins, spending time with his dogs Max and Maxine, watching Jerry Springer, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune, and telling jokes.

Albert is survived by his daughters Wendy Wood and her husband Paul of Prince Frederick and Dana Kegley and her husband Terry of Morgantown, WV, grandchildren Steven, Shane, Sam, Patrick, Kiersten, Joey, Andrew, Alex, Alyissa, Trinity, Anthony, and Adrian, 8 great-grandchildren, and sisters Elva and Cecilia Richardson.