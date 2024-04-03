Debra Lynn “Debbie” Bickerton, 60, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Jessup, MD, passed away on March 27, 2024 at her residence.

Born March 26, 1964 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Bernie Bickerton and Betty Lou (Childress) Bickerton. She was a homemaker.

Debbie is survived by Timothy Jones, the love of her life for thirty-nine years; her children Angie Shockley of Columbus, GA, Krystle Jones of Lusby, MD and Mandy Messineo of VA; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Danny Bickerton of York, PA, Nooney Alexander of DE, and Lonnie Bickerton.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.