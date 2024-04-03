Walter James Lippold “Jim”, 85, of Port Republic, MD passed away on March 27, 2024 in Port Republic, MD. Jim was born in Annapolis, MD on August 2, 1938 to Walter and Marian Lippold. Soon after his birth, his father, a navy dentist, was transferred to the far east. They lived in China and the Philippines until the attack on Pearl Harbor. Jim returned to the states with his mother, while his father stayed and fought the war. After the war, his family lived many places ending up in Norfolk, Virginia where Jim was able to complete his high school education. Upon graduation he attended the US Naval Academy, graduating in the class of 1960. In 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Gibson. For the next several years, Jim served in the Navy as a nuclear submariner. Upon leaving the Navy in 1967, he attended N. C. State University to earn his Master’s degree in nuclear engineering, then went to work for Baltimore Gas & Electric at their Calvert Cliff’s nuclear power plant in Lusby, Maryland for the next 30 years retiring in 1998.

Jim and Joan spent the next 20 years traveling the world. They visited countries from China to Russia and many in between. Their favorite trips were River Cruises through Europe, winters in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and three times a year to Disney World. When not traveling, they enjoyed their home in Scientists Cliffs overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, where Jim enjoyed gardening, completing his Honey-do list, and spending time with family and friends. Jim was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Port Republic, Maryland, and a Charter Member of the American Chestnut Land Trust. He was also a professional engineer. Jim leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Joan, and his two daughters, Karen Lippold Myrick and Jan Lippold Huether, son-in-law, David Huether, and grandchildren, Benjamin and Hannah Huether, and James Myrick.