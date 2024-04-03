Police Investigating Shooting at Applebee’s, Victim Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE 4/3/2024: The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or [email protected] Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

4/2/2024: On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Applebee’s located at 45480 Miramar Way in California, for the reported shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported someone was just shot inside the restaurant.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upperbody.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather. Trooper 7’s flight medics responded to the scene with their agency issued vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the assault. It was discovered the victim was shot while sitting inside the restaurant.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

