UPDATE: Police Make Arrest for April 2024 Shooting at Applebee’s in California

UPDATE 5/15/2024: Following an ongoing investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Jontae Lamont Proctor, 21, of No Fixed Address, was apprehended on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in connection with the April 2, 2024 shooting at Applebee’s in California, MD.

Proctor was arrested without incident in the parking lot of a business in Mechanicsville on open warrants for Attempted First-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Assault First-Degree, Assault Second-Degree, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, related firearms charges, and Violation of Probation.

During the arrest, Proctor was found to have a fully loaded handgun on his person and was charged with six additional counts of firearms violations.

The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond hearing.



4/2/2024: On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Applebee’s located at 45480 Miramar Way in California, for the reported shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported someone was just shot inside the restaurant.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upperbody.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather. Trooper 7’s flight medics responded to the scene with their agency issued vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the assault. It was discovered the victim was shot while sitting inside the restaurant.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

