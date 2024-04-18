UPDATE: Suspect in Sledgehammer Assault Two Weeks Ago in St. Mary’s County Still on the Run

UPDATE 4/18/2024: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Devone Articis Hall, 33, no fixed address, in connection with an assault that happened on April 3, 2024, in Lexington Park. The suspect is approximately 5’ 6” tall with a thin build.

UPDATE 4/3/2024 @ 3:15 P.M.: On April 3, 2024, at approximately 12:35 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at a residence in the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park. Two victims were assaulted with a sledgehammer, resulting in one person sustaining serious injury.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have identified Devone Articis Hall, 35, of no fixed address, as the suspect in the assault.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hall, and detectives from CID are asking for the public’s assistance locating him.

The suspect is approximately 5’ 6” tall with a thin build.

Due to the nature of the assault, Detectives caution that Hall may pose an immediate danger to the public. Individuals are urged not to approach him and to immediately contact 911 if they encounter him.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

UPDATE 4/3/2024: The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Marsch at 301-475-4200, extension 8179, or via email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

4/3/2024: On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 12:35 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault involving multiple victims and serious bleeding.

The 911 caller reported a suspect attacked a male and female victim with a hammer, with the male suffering from serious bleeding.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a 40-year-old male victim and unknown aged female suffering from injuries.

The female denied transport. The male victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the assault. The suspect reportedly fled on foot. A K9 team conducted a track which provided negative results.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

