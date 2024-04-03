Historic Sotterley Regrets to Announce AeroPark Farmer’s Market Will Not Be Hosted Until End of 2024

Historic Sotterley has taken great pride in sponsoring the AeroPark Farmer’s Market for the past several years. Regrettably, we are unable to continue to host the market every month in 2024.

However, we are pleased to announce that our traditional end-of-year markets will take place in November and December, ensuring our community continues to access high-quality, locally sourced products for their holiday festivities.

We will release more information on these markets and vendor lists at a later date.

We extend our sincerest gratitude to the members of our community who have attended previous markets to support Historic Sotterley and the outstanding Southern Maryland businesses that have participated as vendors. Your decision to shop local makes a tangible difference. We hope to see you at our end-of-year markets or at our many other events. For information on all things Historic Sotterley, and to see updates about future markets, we encourage you to visit www.sotterley.org.



Date: November and December Dates TBD Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pmEvent: AeroPark Farmer’s Market Location: Airport Terminal Building, 44200 Airport Rd, California, MD 20636

A National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Routes of Enslaved Peoples, Sotterley is one of the oldest museums of its kind in the United States, with a history dating back to the turn of the 18th Century.

Through the preservation of the site’s historic structures and natural environment and the use of powerful stories to educate and bring American history to life, the organization strives to foster a better understanding of our world today by providing a living link to America’s complex history and legacy of slavery.