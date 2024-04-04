Mechanicsville Man Charged with Multiple Felony Offenses After Police Recover 197 Capsules of Fentanyl, Other Drugs

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant on Kevin Jason Copsey, 39, of Mechanicsville, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024; significant quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were recovered during the operation.

The warrant was executed in Charlotte Hall, MD, following a traffic stop for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, K9 Maja positively alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and the subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a plastic bag containing 197 fentanyl capsules and 25 vials of cocaine. The suspect was also found to have a capsule of fentanyl on his person.

Copsey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with CDS: possession with intent to distribute cocaine, CDS: possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, CDS: possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin mixture, CDS: possession of large amount and related charges.

Additional charges are pending a review from the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combating illegal narcotics distribution within our community and will continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.

