No Injuries Reported After Rear-End Collision Sends Van Into Trees in Great Mills

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with all occupants out of their vehicles and reporting no injuries.

The operators of both vehicles denied injuries. Fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 30 minutes of dispatch.

Police are investigating the collision and preliminary reports indicate the Toyota sedan struck the work van from behind while travelling South on Chancellors Run Road resulting in the van striking two trees and the sedan travelling across the median into the Northbound lanes.

Expect delays in the area for the next hour for cleanup @ 7:45 a.m.

