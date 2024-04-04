CSM Hosts 19th Annual Jazz Festival April 5th and 6th, 2024

The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 19th Annual Jazz Festival, April 5-6, will give area public school jazz bands a chance to sharpen their skills—and area music lovers a chance to hear some of the finest local jazz artists from our region and beyond.

Jazz band students from area middle and high schools will perform at clinics April 5 throughout the day beginning at 8 a.m. Multiple Grammy-nominated trombonist, composer, author and cartoonist, Steve Wiest, will rehearse with each band and critique their performances at the La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building. The public is invited to attend this free event.

The festival continues with a jazz concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. with The Project, featuring special guest artist Randy Runyon, Jr.Then on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. the festival concludes with performances by the Charles County Public Schools Honors Jazz Band and CSM’s Solid Brass Big Band Jazz Ensemble with Wiest as the special guest artist.

Area Public School Jazz Band Clinics at CSM. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday, April 5. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Center, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Multiple Grammy-nominated trombonist Steve Wiest will rehearse and critique jazz band students from area public schools as part of the annual CSM Jazz Festival. Free. No tickets required. 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Jazz Festival Concert. 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 5. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Center, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Project, featuring Guest Artist Randy Runyon, Jr., will perform blues, rock, soul, funk & fusion. All tickets are $5. [email protected], 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Jazz Festival Concert with multi Grammy-nominated trombonist Steve Wiest. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Center, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM concludes the 19th Annual Jazz Festival with performances by the County Public Schools Honors Jazz Band and CSM’s Solid Brass Big Band Jazz Ensemble with special guest and multi Grammy-nominated trombonist Steve Wiest. All tickets are $5. [email protected], 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/Arts</a

