Calvert County Board of Elections Provides Voting Information for 2024 Primary Election

As the Maryland primary election approaches, it is essential for Calvert County residents to be informed about important voting information.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and it is crucial for all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.

Voter Registration: The last day to register in advance to vote or to change your voter information is Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Same-day voter registration will also be available at any voting location during early voting and on primary election day. For more information about voter registration, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VoterRegistration.

Polling Place Changes: In January, Calvert County voters in the Dunkirk, St. Leonard and Lusby areas were notified by mail of polling place changes. Voters can confirm their polling locations online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PollingPlaces or through Maryland Voter Services at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.

Sample Ballots: Sample ballots will be mailed to voters beginning April 12, 2024. A sample ballot includes an example of the actual ballot the voter will receive, including the date of the election, a list of candidates and ballot measures the voter is entitled to vote on, voter precinct information, polling location and voting instructions. Voters are encouraged to research and fill out their sample ballot. Voters are allowed to bring their sample ballot with them when voting. Sample ballots will also be available through the Election Board website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote.

Early Voting: Registered voters can vote early in person from Thursday, May 2 through Thursday, May 9, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends, at the following locations:

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby

Ward Farm Park Vote Center, 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk

Learn more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/EarlyVoting.

Vote by Mail: Registered voters may choose to vote by mail. To have a ballot mailed to you prior to election day, applications must be received (not just postmarked) by the Election Board by Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Ballots have begun to be mailed to voters who have requested to vote by mail.

Requests for internet-delivered ballots must be submitted by Friday, May 10; requests for in-person pickup of ballots may be requested by Tuesday, May 14.

To complete an application online, visit vote.md.gov/NeedBallot. Voters may also request a mail-in ballot form by calling the Calvert County Board of Elections at 410-535-2214.

After a mail-in ballot is received and completed, voters may submit the completed ballot by mail using the included prepaid envelope or by placing it in one of the four secure drop boxes provided throughout the county, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Drop boxes are under surveillance and ballots are retrieved daily by Board of Elections staff at the following locations:

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby

Calvert Library Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings

Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach

If voting by mail, be sure to follow all instructions provided with the ballot. Learn more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VoteByMail

Primary Election Day Information: Voters may cast their ballot at their assigned polling center on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The least crowded time to vote on election day is typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Voters may bring their sample ballots with them when they cast their vote.

Transportation: During the 2024 primary election in Calvert County residents have access to various transportation providers. Regularly scheduled public transportation service will be available during early voting and on primary election day. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BusSchedules for fares, routes and schedules.

Public Transportation provides point to point paratransit services upon request for qualifying seniors or disabled to all polling locations, except Plum Point Elementary. For more information, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParaTransit. The Office on Aging coordinates with Lifestyles, Inc. to provide point to point service for seniors and persons with disabilities at a sliding scale; please contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 for more information.

Preliminary Results: After Maryland polls close on Tuesday, May 14, citizens can tune in to the Calvert County Government channels at www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov or Comcast channel 99 or 1070 to view preliminary results for state and local contests.

Preliminary results will not be released until all polls in Maryland have closed. All results are unofficial until all mail-in and provisional ballots have been canvassed and counted and results are certified by the Election Board.

For more information on voter registration, early voting locations, preliminary results from the State Board of Elections and other important details about the Maryland primary election, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote. Citizens may also contact the Calvert County Election Board office at 410-535-2214 or [email protected]. The Election Board office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick, lower level. Stay up to date with Calvert County election information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertElectionBoard.