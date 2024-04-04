Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is Pleased to Announce Opening of Two New District Stations in Dunkirk and Lusby

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the opening of two new Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) District Stations. The new district stations in Dunkirk and Lusby reflect the BOCC and CCSO’s shared commitment to safety, transparency and service to Calvert County.

These new district stations are a direct result of the collaboration and commitment between the BOCC and CCSO to ensure the continued safety for all residents and visitors in Calvert County.

The shift to a district model provides greater efficiency in law enforcement operations and enables deputies to be more accessible and present in communities and around the county.

With locations in the northern and southern ends of the county, the new district stations will allow citizens the opportunity to make reports and access law enforcement services, as well as conduct child exchanges and other business in a more central location, alleviating the need to travel to Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Prince Frederick.

The Dunkirk District Station is located at 10500 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. The Lusby District Station is located at 11780 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. For more information about Calvert County Sheriff’s Office services, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Sheriff.