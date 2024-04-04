Leadership Maryland Announces Emerging Leader Program Inaugural Class

Leadership Maryland, the statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders, announces the 40 individuals selected to participate in the first class of the Emerging Leader Program.

The Emerging Leader Program’s Class of 2024 consists of 40 rising stars and high-potential employees from across the state who are poised for upward growth within their organizations and who are eager to hone their core leadership skills.

Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program will run from June to November, consisting of monthly day-long sessions that will include both interactive training led by a facilitator and panel discussions featuring leaders from across the state as guest speakers. The program’s curriculum offers a holistic approach to leadership development, designed to help each applicant increase their self-awareness and gain behaviors, skills, and tools to become more adaptive, inclusive, strategic, and impactful leaders.



“We are excited to announce the very first Emerging Leader class and welcome these motivated and forward-thinking individuals to our new program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland.

“This year’s class selection process was highly competitive, and after careful review of the applications, I am thrilled to share that the 40 members of the Class of 2024 represent a dynamic cross-section of ambitious and promising rising leaders. The knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to become more adaptive and impactful leaders in their careers and communities.”

Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program is open to individuals who are advancing in their careers, are actively involved in their communities, and desire to become stronger leaders in both areas.

Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].



Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program Class of 2024 participants:

Anne J. Allen ’24 EL

Program Officer, Strategy and Evaluation

The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc.

Irnande Altema ’24 EL

Associate Vice President of Government and Business Affairs

Maryland Independent College & University Association

Crimson M. Barocca ’24 EL

Manager, Forensic Interview Research & Education

Center for Hope

Alexandra Cenatus ’24 EL

Director of Programs

Maryland Humanities

Christina L. Cornwell ’24 EL

Director/Emergency Manager

City of Laurel

Phillip Costa ’24 EL

Deputy Director

Baltimore Convention Center

Lisa D’Orsaneo ’24 EL

Account Manager

Devaney & Associates, Inc.

Dawit E. Demissie ’24 EL

Pediatrician

Ashleigh J. Diaz ’24 EL

Sustainability Manager

City of Bowie

John Englehart Jr. ’24 EL

Assistant Manager, Human Resources

Easton Utilities

Emmanuel Essien ’24 EL

Associate

BFG Financial Advisors

Doria Fleisher ’24 EL

Community Engagement Coordinator

Charles County Government

Allison E. Foster ’24 EL

Director of Communications

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Niquinn M. “Quinn” Fowler ’24 EL

Founder & CEO

The Eymit Group

Heather Grant ’24 EL

Executive Director

Talbot Thrive

LaKisha Greenwade ’24 EL

CEO

Wearable Tech Ventures

Leah C. Gregg ’24 EL

Vice President and Director of Deposit Services

First United Bank & Trust

Jessica T. Hayes ’24 EL

Chief Development Officer

Ulman Foundation

Courtney A. Highsmith ’24 EL

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer

Maryland State Highway Administration

Jenna Huckle ’24 EL

Senior HR Generalist – SHRM-CP

Parker Plastics

Jessica L. Iacona ’24 EL

Associate Director

Salisbury University

Amanda “Drew” Jabin ’24 EL

Legislative Director

Maryland Association of Community Colleges

Deirdra G. Johnson ’24 EL

Associate Vice President of Student Affairs

Salisbury University

Natasha D. Jones ’24 EL

Director

Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

Amol K. Khedkar ’24 EL

Associate Director – Account and Client Engagement

Creative Information Technology, Inc.

Jeffery D. Le ’24 EL

Director of Government Affairs

Conduent

Ashley Leighton ’24 EL

Director of Retail Operations

Culta

Shay Lewis-Sisco ’24 EL

Founder; DCPS Career Coach

Maryland Parents Supporting Parents

Abbigail D. Ludwig ’24 EL

Director of Marketing & Communications

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Amrita G. Madabushi ’24 EL

Collegiate Professor

University of Maryland Global Campus

Christopher Mason-Hale ’24 EL

Community Advocate

Kennedy Kreiger Institute

Kristine Mathey ’24 EL

SVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Lauren D. McDermott ’24 EL

Program Manager

Salisbury University

Danette Nguyen ’24 EL

Managing Director

Maryland Women’s Business Center

Charles H. Powell ’24 EL

Director of Development

Green Street Housing

Gregory M. Snyder II ’24 EL

Vice President of Engagement

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Sonia Srivastava ’24 EL

Broadcast Specialist

City of Bowie

Jie “Jessie” Su ’24 EL

Assistant Director for Student Engagement

Johns Hopkins University and Peter Chang Investor

Michael J. White ’24 EL

Assistant Fire Chief

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department

Ganna O. “Anna” Yankova ’24 EL

Vice President of Business Growth, Global Alliant; CEO and Founder of BMore Tech Inc.

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange



