Leadership Maryland Announces Emerging Leader Program Inaugural Class

Leadership Maryland, the statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders, announces the 40 individuals selected to participate in the first class of the Emerging Leader Program.
The Emerging Leader Program’s Class of 2024 consists of 40 rising stars and high-potential employees from across the state who are poised for upward growth within their organizations and who are eager to hone their core leadership skills.
Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program will run from June to November, consisting of monthly day-long sessions that will include both interactive training led by a facilitator and panel discussions featuring leaders from across the state as guest speakers. The program’s curriculum offers a holistic approach to leadership development, designed to help each applicant increase their self-awareness and gain behaviors, skills, and tools to become more adaptive, inclusive, strategic, and impactful leaders.
“We are excited to announce the very first Emerging Leader class and welcome these motivated and forward-thinking individuals to our new program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland.
“This year’s class selection process was highly competitive, and after careful review of the applications, I am thrilled to share that the 40 members of the Class of 2024 represent a dynamic cross-section of ambitious and promising rising leaders. The knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to become more adaptive and impactful leaders in their careers and communities.”
Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program is open to individuals who are advancing in their careers, are actively involved in their communities, and desire to become stronger leaders in both areas.
Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].
Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program Class of 2024 participants:
Anne J. Allen ’24 EL
Program Officer, Strategy and Evaluation
The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc.
Irnande Altema ’24 EL
Associate Vice President of Government and Business Affairs
Maryland Independent College & University Association
Crimson M. Barocca ’24 EL
Manager, Forensic Interview Research & Education
Center for Hope
Alexandra Cenatus ’24 EL
Director of Programs
Maryland Humanities
Christina L. Cornwell ’24 EL
Director/Emergency Manager
City of Laurel
Phillip Costa ’24 EL
Deputy Director
Baltimore Convention Center
Lisa D’Orsaneo ’24 EL
Account Manager
Devaney & Associates, Inc.
Dawit E. Demissie ’24 EL
Pediatrician
Ashleigh J. Diaz ’24 EL
Sustainability Manager
City of Bowie
John Englehart Jr. ’24 EL
Assistant Manager, Human Resources
Easton Utilities
Emmanuel Essien ’24 EL
Associate
BFG Financial Advisors
Doria Fleisher ’24 EL
Community Engagement Coordinator
Charles County Government
Allison E. Foster ’24 EL
Director of Communications
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
Niquinn M. “Quinn” Fowler ’24 EL
Founder & CEO
The Eymit Group
Heather Grant ’24 EL
Executive Director
Talbot Thrive
LaKisha Greenwade ’24 EL
CEO
Wearable Tech Ventures
Leah C. Gregg ’24 EL
Vice President and Director of Deposit Services
First United Bank & Trust
Jessica T. Hayes ’24 EL
Chief Development Officer
Ulman Foundation
Courtney A. Highsmith ’24 EL
Deputy Chief Administrative Officer
Maryland State Highway Administration
Jenna Huckle ’24 EL
Senior HR Generalist – SHRM-CP
Parker Plastics
Jessica L. Iacona ’24 EL
Associate Director
Salisbury University
Amanda “Drew” Jabin ’24 EL
Legislative Director
Maryland Association of Community Colleges
Deirdra G. Johnson ’24 EL
Associate Vice President of Student Affairs
Salisbury University
Natasha D. Jones ’24 EL
Director
Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration
Amol K. Khedkar ’24 EL
Associate Director – Account and Client Engagement
Creative Information Technology, Inc.
Jeffery D. Le ’24 EL
Director of Government Affairs
Conduent
Ashley Leighton ’24 EL
Director of Retail Operations
Culta
Shay Lewis-Sisco ’24 EL
Founder; DCPS Career Coach
Maryland Parents Supporting Parents
Abbigail D. Ludwig ’24 EL
Director of Marketing & Communications
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
Amrita G. Madabushi ’24 EL
Collegiate Professor
University of Maryland Global Campus
Christopher Mason-Hale ’24 EL
Community Advocate
Kennedy Kreiger Institute
Kristine Mathey ’24 EL
SVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer
Educational Systems Federal Credit Union
Lauren D. McDermott ’24 EL
Program Manager
Salisbury University
Danette Nguyen ’24 EL
Managing Director
Maryland Women’s Business Center
Charles H. Powell ’24 EL
Director of Development
Green Street Housing
Gregory M. Snyder II ’24 EL
Vice President of Engagement
The Arc Central Chesapeake Region
Sonia Srivastava ’24 EL
Broadcast Specialist
City of Bowie
Jie “Jessie” Su ’24 EL
Assistant Director for Student Engagement
Johns Hopkins University and Peter Chang Investor
Michael J. White ’24 EL
Assistant Fire Chief
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department
Ganna O. “Anna” Yankova ’24 EL
Vice President of Business Growth, Global Alliant; CEO and Founder of BMore Tech Inc.
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
About Leadership Maryland : Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.