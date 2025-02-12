UPDATE: Charles County Police Searching for Wanted Waldorf Man

UPDATE 2/12/2025: The CCSO’s Warrant/Fugitive Unit is seeking the location of Daniel “Danny” Ball, 55, whose last known address was in Waldorf. Ball has several active warrants for failure to appear in court for felony theft, as well as new charges related to several shoplifting incidents.

Ball has used force to avoid apprehension in previous thefts. Daniel Ball is 5’9” and weighs about 190lbs. He has tattoos on both arms, including the date “7-23-81” on his right forearm, and dogs on both upper arms.

Anyone with information about Daniel Ball’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Detective Caldwell at 240-419-4516

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tipster who provides information leading to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.



On March 29, 2024, at 11:46 a.m., officersfrom the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft that just occurred at a jewelry store in the 3000 block of Waldorf Market Place. In the case, the suspect asked to see some jewelry, suddenly ran from the store with a ring, and fled in a vehicle.

A lookout for the vehicle was broadcast, and patrol officers located it on Leonardtown Road near Forest Knolls Place.

The vehicle was stopped and a passenger, who matched the description of the suspect, fled into a house where he was apprehended and identified as Daniel Jerome Ball, age 54, of Waldorf.

A search warrant was obtained, and the stolen ring was recovered from the home.

Detectives continued investigating and joined investigators from the Southern Maryland Information Center. They were able to link Ball to previous thefts at five other businesses.

In addition, Ball had three outstanding arrest warrants and three outstanding criminal summons which were served by judicial unit officers.

Ball was charged with multiple counts of theft and numerous other offenses.

On April 1, a judge ordered Ball to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case may contact Detective Wilson at 301-609-3248.

The investigation is ongoing.