Lexington Park Man Arrested Following Robbery

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a theft in Lexington Park at approximately 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2024.

When Deputy Santiago Estrada arrived, the victim stated that the suspect, who was known to her from a previous relationship, approached her while she was in her vehicle in the parking lot of a business. The suspect forcefully removed the victim’s property from her hand before fleeing the area.

At about 8:50 p.m., while investigating a separate motor vehicle collision, Deputy Brandon Reynolds arrested Derin Robert Perez Perez, 24, of Lexington Park, for an open warrant for failing to appear. Through witness identification and recovered evidence, Perez Perez was identified as the suspect in the earlier robbery.

The suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and faces charges of Robbery, Second-Degree Assault, and Theft and to await a bond hearing.