Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack Seeking Identity of Hit and Run Suspect

April 4, 2024

The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack is investigating a hit-and-run accident that just occurred at MD Route 231 (Hallowing Point Road) at Prince Frederick Boulevard.

The below pictured suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. The suspect was driving a black Lexus passenger vehicle with Florida tags.

As you can see, the vehicle has heavy front end damage.

If you recognize the person in these photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Prince Frederick Barrack, 410-535-1400 extension 0, reference 2024-00142620. You can remain anonymous!




