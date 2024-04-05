Glen Burnie Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering Involving More Than $1.8 Million In Drug Proceeds

Gerrod Davis, age 46, of Glen Burnie, pleaded guilty yesterday to his role in a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; and Chief Robert McCullough of the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to the guilty plea, as part of the drug trafficking organization, Davis handled bulk cash narcotics proceeds while his associates were responsible for street-level distribution of narcotics. Members of the drug trafficking organization shared the cash proceeds of their street-level distributions with Davis, who laundered the money on behalf of the organization. Davis conducted “money drops” in which he transported large sums of drug proceeds to an individual purporting to act on behalf of a Mexican Cartel. Davis made these transactions with the intention of promoting the drug trafficking organization and its business relationship with the Cartel as well as concealing the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds of the drug trafficking organization. Between July 20, 2020, and May 6, 2021, the amount of money Davis laundered, or attempted to launder in furtherance of the conspiracy was at least $1,811,611.

Davis faces a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by up to 3 years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow has scheduled sentencing for June 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Davis and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Davis will be sentenced to 75 months in federal prison.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the DEA for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adeyemi Adenrele who is prosecuting the federal case.