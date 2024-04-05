Comedy Invasion for Project Graduation & Silent Auction

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA) announces an invasion of comedy featuring comedians, Michael Palascak, Haywood Turnipseed, Jr., and Eddie Morrison.

Michael Palascak has performed on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He’s also appeared on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, The Tonight Show, Letterman, Craig Ferguson, Conan, and was a top five finalist on Last Comic Standing.

Haywood Turnipseed is a Husband, a Dad, a Telephone Man and a Jedi; at night he becomes a Stand-up Comic. Originally from the Holy Land of Indiana, Haywood graduated from high school in Moon Township, PA, attended two semesters at Waynesburg College, then enlisted in the US Air Force.

Eddie Morrison is a DC native who has performed stand-up comedy all over the metro area. He’s appeared at the DC Improv, the Kennedy Center, the Comedy Store, and Magooby ‘s Joke house.

Join us for a night of comedy on Friday, April 5th at the Huntingtown High School Auditorium and come early for the Silent Auction. Lobby doors open at 6:30 pm for the Silent Auction;

auditorium doors open at 7:30 pm for seating, and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

The show is rated PG13.

All proceeds from this event benefit Project Graduation, an alcohol-free and drug-free celebration for the graduating seniors from Calvert, Huntingtown, Northern and Patuxent High Schools.

Tickets are available for purchase at:

https://CAASAComedylnvasion2024.eventbrite.com

CAASA Office (30 Duke Street, Prince Frederick) -Cash and check only.

Floral Expressions (Owings, Maryland) – Cash and check only.

Help us keep our students safe on one of the most important nights of their life – graduation.

Tickets are $35 in advance for adults, $25 in advance for CAASA Members and students ages 13-18; and $45 at the door the night of the performance for all ages. Ticket purchases at the door and all silent auction donations are by CASH and CHECK Only.