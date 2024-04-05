UPDATE: One Flown with Life-Threatening Injuries After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in Chaptico

UPDATE 4/5/2024: On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 9:24 p.m., patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at Maddox Road and Rivendell Way in Chaptico.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted to conduct an investigation.

Preliminarily, it was determined a 2011 Blue Ford Crown Victoria, operated by Anita Renee Courtney, 40, of Chaptico, MD, was traveling westbound on Maddox Road and, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line striking a tree.

Courtney was transported to Washington Hospital Center for life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Deputy Austin Welch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8180, or e-mail [email protected].



On Thursday, April 4, 2034, at approximately 9:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Maddox Road and Old Chaptico Hard Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

911 callers reported a single vehicle into a tree with the occupant trapped and going in and out of consciousness. The caller then stated the patient was unresponsive.

Firefighters from Seventh District and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to confirm a single vehicle into a tree with one trapped.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the patient suffering serious injuries.

Crews extricated the victim from the vehicle in approximately 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

