Fire Marshal Investigating, No Injuries After House Fire with Initial Reports of Entrapment in Huntingtown

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 1:11 p.m., firefighters from Calvert, Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 2300 block of Stella Drive, for the reported house on fire with possible subjects trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the 2-story residence and upon the completion of a 360 degree report, crews found a well-advanced basement fire with fire showing from the doorway.

Crews knocked the bulk of the fire down in under 15 minutes and began searching for extensions. Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour.

All occupants were out and accounted for with no injuries being reported.

Our First Responders would like to remind all citizens to keep their doors closed (photo below) as in this incident, keeping the basement access door shut on the first floor resulted in no extensions.

The Maryland State Office of the Fire Marshall is handling the investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

